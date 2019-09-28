  1. Home
  2. World

At UN, Africa balances highlighting its progress and poverty

By SARAH DiLORENZO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/28 03:20
People walk along a plaza at United Nations Headquarters Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

People walk along a plaza at United Nations Headquarters Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Malawi's President Arthur Peter Mutharika addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the United N

Malawi's President Arthur Peter Mutharika addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the United N

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew

Guinea's President Alpha Conde addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Guinea's President Alpha Conde addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Ph

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Ph

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At the U.N. building in New York, "United Nations" means the trappings of protocol, the gravitas of diplomatic relations, the grandiose speeches.

But in the field, to many, the "United Nations" means water wells and mosquito nets and vaccination drives.

This week, African leaders brought the field to the headquarters as they told stories of illiteracy and malnutrition, about people living with HIV and without electricity.

The dance the African leaders must perform each year is delicate. Paint too bleak a picture, and rich countries, global funds and the U.N. system itself might wonder: What happened to the money we gave last year? But fail to lay out the very real challenges of their people, and they will fail to ignite the urgency needed to solve those problems.