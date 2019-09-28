BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Oct
|2490
|Down
|15
|Dec
|2491
|Down
|16
|Dec
|2504
|2514
|2475
|2490
|Down
|15
|Mar
|2505
|2513
|2480
|2491
|Down
|16
|May
|2495
|2501
|2472
|2480
|Down
|15
|Jul
|2475
|2477
|2449
|2457
|Down
|14
|Sep
|2451
|2452
|2426
|2435
|Down
|12
|Dec
|2416
|2418
|2392
|2401
|Down
|12
|Mar
|2405
|2407
|2380
|2388
|Down
|13
|May
|2390
|2400
|2380
|2387
|Down
|13
|Jul
|2391
|Down
|12