BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Oct 2490 Down 15 Dec 2491 Down 16 Dec 2504 2514 2475 2490 Down 15 Mar 2505 2513 2480 2491 Down 16 May 2495 2501 2472 2480 Down 15 Jul 2475 2477 2449 2457 Down 14 Sep 2451 2452 2426 2435 Down 12 Dec 2416 2418 2392 2401 Down 12 Mar 2405 2407 2380 2388 Down 13 May 2390 2400 2380 2387 Down 13 Jul 2391 Down 12