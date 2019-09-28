  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/09/28 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Oct 2490 Down 15
Dec 2491 Down 16
Dec 2504 2514 2475 2490 Down 15
Mar 2505 2513 2480 2491 Down 16
May 2495 2501 2472 2480 Down 15
Jul 2475 2477 2449 2457 Down 14
Sep 2451 2452 2426 2435 Down 12
Dec 2416 2418 2392 2401 Down 12
Mar 2405 2407 2380 2388 Down 13
May 2390 2400 2380 2387 Down 13
Jul 2391 Down 12