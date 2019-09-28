BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 3-year-old Florida boy found sleeping on a porch in Buffalo, New York, will go home with his grandmother while authorities try to determine whether his parents died in a burning car.

A judge on Friday granted custody to Zenaida Colon, who traveled from the Orlando area after recognizing her grandson in news reports.

The boy was found alone the morning of Sept. 16. His parents' burned rental car was discovered nearby the same day. The remains of two people were inside.

Colon's son, Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon, his girlfriend Nicole Merced Plaud, and a family friend have been missing since Sept. 15 when police say they arrived in Buffalo with the boy.

Surveillance video shows two unidentified adults walking with the child away from where the car was found.