LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has struck down a new requirement that makes it harder to initiate ballot drives by limiting the number of signatures that can be counted from a single congressional district.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens ruled Friday, declaring that the plain language of Michigan's constitution does not support the imposition of a geographic requirement.

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel previously said the Republican-sponsored law passed in last year's lame-duck session is unconstitutional. Election officials are not enforcing the change for now, but appellate courts will have the final say.

The law says no more than 15% of petition signatures can be counted from any one of the state's 14 congressional districts.

A lawsuit was filed in May by the League of Women Voters of Michigan and others.