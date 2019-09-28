NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion is a world where the "next new thing" is constantly celebrated. But atop that world, Anna Wintour remains a strikingly durable and influential presence.

Her image never changes: the midi-length, bright print dresses. The immaculate bobbed hair. The chunky necklaces, and of course the dark glasses that make it harder to know what she's thinking.

In her new online MasterClass on leadership, the longtime Vogue editor in chief is revealing at least some of what she's thinking.

She describes her daily routine, she opens a Vogue fashion meeting to the cameras. And she sits down with a Met Gala seating chart. She also describes what she looks for in a job interview. Hint: it's not what you're wearing.