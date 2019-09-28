CORRECTS SPELLING OF KARAN - This combination photo shows, from left, Anna Wintour at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
FILE - This Sept. 3, 2019 file photo shows Anna Wintour at the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. Wintour offers and onl
FILE - This May 6, 2019 file photo shows Anna Winter at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the
FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows Anna Wintour at Donna Karan's show during Fashion Week in New York. Wintour offers and online MasterClass
FILE - This Nov. 17, 2008 file photo shows Vogue editor Anna Wintour at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists event in New York. Wintour offers and on
NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion is a world where the "next new thing" is constantly celebrated. But atop that world, Anna Wintour remains a strikingly durable and influential presence.
Her image never changes: the midi-length, bright print dresses. The immaculate bobbed hair. The chunky necklaces, and of course the dark glasses that make it harder to know what she's thinking.
In her new online MasterClass on leadership, the longtime Vogue editor in chief is revealing at least some of what she's thinking.
She describes her daily routine, she opens a Vogue fashion meeting to the cameras. And she sits down with a Met Gala seating chart. She also describes what she looks for in a job interview. Hint: it's not what you're wearing.