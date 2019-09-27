There will be some differences and some constants over the coming days as a Jewish congregation in Pittsburgh observes Rosh Hashana for the first time since three members were among 11 people killed by a gunman nearly a year ago.

The man who last year blew the New Light congregation's shofar for the Jewish New Year was among those killed. In the place of Richard Gottfried will be Rabbi Jonathan Perlman.

Perlman's wife says the congregation plans no changes in the substance of its services over the two-day holiday that starts Sunday evening.

Leaders of the Tree of Life synagogue's three congregations have been planning for commemorations Oct. 27 to mark the year since the massacre.

The leaders say they plan to return eventually to the Tree of Life synagogue to worship there regularly. No date has been set.