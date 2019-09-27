All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|102
|57
|.642
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|57-24
|45-33
|Tampa Bay
|95
|64
|.597
|7
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|48-33
|47-31
|Boston
|83
|76
|.522
|19
|12
|4-6
|L-1
|37-41
|46-35
|Toronto
|65
|94
|.409
|37
|30
|7-3
|W-1
|33-45
|32-49
|Baltimore
|52
|107
|.327
|50
|43
|3-7
|L-1
|25-56
|27-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|99
|60
|.623
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|46-35
|53-25
|Cleveland
|93
|66
|.585
|6
|2
|7-3
|L-2
|49-32
|44-34
|Chicago
|70
|88
|.443
|28½
|24½
|5-5
|W-2
|37-40
|33-48
|Kansas City
|58
|101
|.365
|41
|37
|3-7
|L-1
|30-48
|28-53
|Detroit
|46
|112
|.291
|52½
|48½
|2-8
|L-3
|22-59
|24-53
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|104
|55
|.654
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|60-21
|44-34
|Oakland
|96
|63
|.604
|8
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|52-29
|44-34
|Texas
|76
|83
|.478
|28
|19
|2-8
|W-1
|43-35
|33-48
|Los Angeles
|72
|87
|.453
|32
|23
|5-5
|W-1
|38-40
|34-47
|Seattle
|66
|93
|.415
|38
|29
|5-5
|L-4
|33-45
|33-48
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|97
|62
|.610
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|50-31
|47-31
|y-Washington
|90
|69
|.566
|7
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|47-31
|43-38
|New York
|83
|76
|.522
|14
|6
|6-4
|L-1
|45-33
|38-43
|Philadelphia
|79
|80
|.497
|18
|10
|2-8
|L-6
|43-35
|36-45
|Miami
|56
|103
|.352
|41
|33
|4-6
|W-1
|30-51
|26-52
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-St. Louis
|90
|69
|.566
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|49-29
|41-40
|z-Milwaukee
|89
|70
|.560
|1
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|49-32
|40-38
|Chicago
|82
|77
|.516
|8
|7
|1-9
|L-9
|51-30
|31-47
|Cincinnati
|73
|86
|.459
|17
|16
|4-6
|L-4
|41-40
|32-46
|Pittsburgh
|68
|91
|.428
|22
|21
|3-7
|W-3
|34-44
|34-47
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|103
|56
|.648
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|59-22
|44-34
|Arizona
|82
|77
|.516
|21
|7
|6-4
|W-2
|41-37
|41-40
|San Francisco
|77
|82
|.484
|26
|12
|6-4
|W-2
|35-43
|42-39
|San Diego
|70
|89
|.440
|33
|19
|2-8
|L-3
|36-45
|34-44
|Colorado
|68
|91
|.428
|35
|21
|4-6
|L-2
|40-38
|28-53
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
Minnesota 10, Detroit 4
Texas 7, Boston 5
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 4, Houston 3, 12 innings
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 11-11) at Boston (Chacín 3-11), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-5) at Toronto (Thornton 5-9), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 16-12), 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0
San Francisco 8, Colorado 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 13-5) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 10-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-13), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 17-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-10), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.