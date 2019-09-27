  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/27 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 102 57 .642 _ _ 5-5 L-2 57-24 45-33
Tampa Bay 95 64 .597 7 _ 7-3 W-3 48-33 47-31
Boston 83 76 .522 19 12 4-6 L-1 37-41 46-35
Toronto 65 94 .409 37 30 7-3 W-1 33-45 32-49
Baltimore 52 107 .327 50 43 3-7 L-1 25-56 27-51
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 99 60 .623 _ _ 8-2 W-4 46-35 53-25
Cleveland 93 66 .585 6 2 7-3 L-2 49-32 44-34
Chicago 70 88 .443 28½ 24½ 5-5 W-2 37-40 33-48
Kansas City 58 101 .365 41 37 3-7 L-1 30-48 28-53
Detroit 46 112 .291 52½ 48½ 2-8 L-3 22-59 24-53
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 104 55 .654 _ _ 8-2 L-1 60-21 44-34
Oakland 96 63 .604 8 _ 7-3 W-2 52-29 44-34
Texas 76 83 .478 28 19 2-8 W-1 43-35 33-48
Los Angeles 72 87 .453 32 23 5-5 W-1 38-40 34-47
Seattle 66 93 .415 38 29 5-5 L-4 33-45 33-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 97 62 .610 _ _ 5-5 W-1 50-31 47-31
y-Washington 90 69 .566 7 _ 8-2 W-5 47-31 43-38
New York 83 76 .522 14 6 6-4 L-1 45-33 38-43
Philadelphia 79 80 .497 18 10 2-8 L-6 43-35 36-45
Miami 56 103 .352 41 33 4-6 W-1 30-51 26-52
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-St. Louis 90 69 .566 _ _ 7-3 L-2 49-29 41-40
z-Milwaukee 89 70 .560 1 _ 9-1 W-7 49-32 40-38
Chicago 82 77 .516 8 7 1-9 L-9 51-30 31-47
Cincinnati 73 86 .459 17 16 4-6 L-4 41-40 32-46
Pittsburgh 68 91 .428 22 21 3-7 W-3 34-44 34-47
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 103 56 .648 _ _ 7-3 W-4 59-22 44-34
Arizona 82 77 .516 21 7 6-4 W-2 41-37 41-40
San Francisco 77 82 .484 26 12 6-4 W-2 35-43 42-39
San Diego 70 89 .440 33 19 2-8 L-3 36-45 34-44
Colorado 68 91 .428 35 21 4-6 L-2 40-38 28-53

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Minnesota 10, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Boston 5

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 3, 12 innings

Friday's Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Means 11-11) at Boston (Chacín 3-11), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-5) at Toronto (Thornton 5-9), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 16-12), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0

San Francisco 8, Colorado 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 13-5) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 10-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-13), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 17-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-10), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.