All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|97
|62
|.610
|_
|y-Washington
|90
|69
|.566
|7
|New York
|83
|76
|.522
|14
|Philadelphia
|79
|80
|.497
|18
|Miami
|56
|103
|.352
|41
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-St. Louis
|90
|69
|.566
|_
|z-Milwaukee
|89
|70
|.560
|1
|Chicago
|82
|77
|.516
|8
|Cincinnati
|73
|86
|.459
|17
|Pittsburgh
|68
|91
|.428
|22
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|103
|56
|.648
|_
|Arizona
|82
|77
|.516
|21
|San Francisco
|77
|82
|.484
|26
|San Diego
|70
|89
|.440
|33
|Colorado
|68
|91
|.428
|35
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0
San Francisco 8, Colorado 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 13-5) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 10-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-13), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 17-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-10), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.