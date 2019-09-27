  1. Home
National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/27 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 97 62 .610 _
y-Washington 90 69 .566 7
New York 83 76 .522 14
Philadelphia 79 80 .497 18
Miami 56 103 .352 41
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-St. Louis 90 69 .566 _
z-Milwaukee 89 70 .560 1
Chicago 82 77 .516 8
Cincinnati 73 86 .459 17
Pittsburgh 68 91 .428 22
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 103 56 .648 _
Arizona 82 77 .516 21
San Francisco 77 82 .484 26
San Diego 70 89 .440 33
Colorado 68 91 .428 35

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0

San Francisco 8, Colorado 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 13-5) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 10-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-13), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 17-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-10), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.