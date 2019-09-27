American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|102
|57
|.642
|_
|Tampa Bay
|95
|64
|.597
|7
|Boston
|83
|76
|.522
|19
|Toronto
|65
|94
|.409
|37
|Baltimore
|52
|107
|.327
|50
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|99
|60
|.623
|_
|Cleveland
|93
|66
|.585
|6
|Chicago
|70
|88
|.443
|28½
|Kansas City
|58
|101
|.365
|41
|Detroit
|46
|112
|.291
|52½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|104
|55
|.654
|_
|Oakland
|96
|63
|.604
|8
|Texas
|76
|83
|.478
|28
|Los Angeles
|72
|87
|.453
|32
|Seattle
|66
|93
|.415
|38
x-clinched division
___
Minnesota 10, Detroit 4
Texas 7, Boston 5
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 4, Houston 3, 12 innings
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 11-11) at Boston (Chacín 3-11), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-5) at Toronto (Thornton 5-9), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 16-12), 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.