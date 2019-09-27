  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/27 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 102 57 .642 _
Tampa Bay 95 64 .597 7
Boston 83 76 .522 19
Toronto 65 94 .409 37
Baltimore 52 107 .327 50
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Minnesota 99 60 .623 _
Cleveland 93 66 .585 6
Chicago 70 88 .443 28½
Kansas City 58 101 .365 41
Detroit 46 112 .291 52½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 104 55 .654 _
Oakland 96 63 .604 8
Texas 76 83 .478 28
Los Angeles 72 87 .453 32
Seattle 66 93 .415 38

x-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 10, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Boston 5

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 3, 12 innings

Friday's Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Means 11-11) at Boston (Chacín 3-11), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-5) at Toronto (Thornton 5-9), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 16-12), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.