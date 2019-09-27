SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico's finances has filed a plan it says would reduce the U.S. territory's debt by more than 60 percent and pull the island out of bankruptcy.

The board said Friday that the plan would reduce a total of $35 billion in liabilities to $12 billion and includes an 8.5% in pension cuts for retirees that receive more than $1,200 a month. Puerto Rico's public pension system currently faces more than $50 billion in unfunded pension benefits.

The plan still has to be approved by a federal judge overseeing a bankruptcy-like process as Puerto Rico remains mired in a 13-year recession and struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.