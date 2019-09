Friday

At Hengqin International Tennis Center

Zhuhai

Purse: $931,335

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ZHUHAI (AP) _ Results Friday from Zhuhai Open at Hengqin International Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinal

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (8), Spain, def. Gael Monfils (3), France, 7-5, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista-Agut (2), Spain, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Semifinal

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.