  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to join Palau's Independence Day celebration

Taiwan-US cooperative workshop will be held in Palau for first time

By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/27 17:45
Aerial view of Koror, Palau (Stock photo)

Aerial view of Koror, Palau (Stock photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Minister Icyang Parod (劉文雄) will attend Palau’s 25th Independence Day celebration on Oct. 1 as an envoy to the country.

Icyang, who was appointed as minister of the Council of Indigenous Peoples by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), will be visiting the Pacific nation from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 on behalf of the Taiwanese government, said the council via a statement on Friday (Sept. 27). Icyang will lead a delegation to attend the Pacific ally’s official Independence Day ceremony and cocktail reception upon the invitation of Palau President Thomas Remengesau Jr.

During their stay in Palau, the delegation will also take part in the International Austronesian Languages Revitalization Forum on September 29. Part of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) initiative, the forum is jointly hosted by CIP, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.

According to the AIT, this will be the first GCTF workshop to take place outside of Taiwan. The event will feature speakers and participants from nine countries to discuss the preservation of Austronesian languages and culture.

The Taiwanese delegation will participate in the Austronesian Forum’s executive council meeting on September 30. In addition, Icyang will meet with the Pacific island country's high-ranking officials and indigenous leaders.
AIT
Taiwan-Palau relations
GCTF
CIP
Icyang Parod
Pacific allies

RELATED ARTICLES

US, Japan to join Taiwan in hosting Austronesian language forum in Palau
US, Japan to join Taiwan in hosting Austronesian language forum in Palau
2019/09/26 15:25
Marshall Islands leadership reaffirms ties with Taiwan
Marshall Islands leadership reaffirms ties with Taiwan
2019/09/26 10:04
Taiwan to beef up ties with allies using funds originally intended for the Solomons, Kiribati
Taiwan to beef up ties with allies using funds originally intended for the Solomons, Kiribati
2019/09/22 16:43
AIT expresses disappointment over Kiribati's diplomatic severance with Taiwan
AIT expresses disappointment over Kiribati's diplomatic severance with Taiwan
2019/09/20 19:25
Kiribati switches recognition to China, Taiwan loses second Pacific ally in one week
Kiribati switches recognition to China, Taiwan loses second Pacific ally in one week
2019/09/20 17:01