TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Minister Icyang Parod (劉文雄) will attend Palau’s 25th Independence Day celebration on Oct. 1 as an envoy to the country.

Icyang, who was appointed as minister of the Council of Indigenous Peoples by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), will be visiting the Pacific nation from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 on behalf of the Taiwanese government, said the council via a statement on Friday (Sept. 27). Icyang will lead a delegation to attend the Pacific ally’s official Independence Day ceremony and cocktail reception upon the invitation of Palau President Thomas Remengesau Jr.

During their stay in Palau, the delegation will also take part in the International Austronesian Languages Revitalization Forum on September 29. Part of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) initiative, the forum is jointly hosted by CIP, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.

According to the AIT, this will be the first GCTF workshop to take place outside of Taiwan. The event will feature speakers and participants from nine countries to discuss the preservation of Austronesian languages and culture.

The Taiwanese delegation will participate in the Austronesian Forum’s executive council meeting on September 30. In addition, Icyang will meet with the Pacific island country's high-ranking officials and indigenous leaders.