In this Sept. 18, 2019 photo, a Lebanese deminer from Humanity and Inclusion, a French-based international non-governmental organization, removes sand
In this Sept. 18, 2019 photo, smoke and flames rises after Lebanese deminers from Humanity and Inclusion, a French-based international non-governmenta
In this Sept. 18, 2019 photo, an Israeli anti-personnel mine, is found set at a cedar forest, in Hadath El-Jebbeh, north Lebanon. Three decades after
In this Sept. 18, 2019 photo, a Lebanese deminer from Humanity and Inclusion, a French-based international non-governmental organization, checks for p
This Sept. 18, 2019 photo, shows an aerial view of a cedar forest where Lebanese deminers from Humanity and Inclusion, a French-based international no
In this Sept. 18, 2019 photo, a Lebanese deminer from Humanity and Inclusion, a French-based international non-governmental organization, uses a mine
In this Sept. 18, 2019 photo, Mohammed Kaakour, CEO of Humanity and Inclusion, a French-based international non-governmental organization, explains th
In this Sept. 18, 2019 photo, Lebanese deminers from Humanity and Inclusion, a French-based international non-governmental organization, arrive with t
In this Sept. 18, 2019 photo, David Ligneau, mine action program manager at Humanity and Inclusion, a French-based international non-governmental orga
In this Sept. 18, 2019 photo, a Lebanese deminer from Humanity and Inclusion, a French-based international non-governmental organization, uses a mine
In this Sept. 18, 2019 photo, a Lebanese deminer from Humanity and Inclusion, a French-based international non-governmental organization, uses a mine
In this Sept. 17, 2019 photo, Lebanese Brig. Gen. Jihad al-Bechelany, director of Lebanon Mine Action Center, speaks during an interview, at a Lebanes
HADATH EL-JEBBEH, Lebanon (AP) — Three decades after Lebanon's civil war ended, explosives experts are still working to remove mines from a mountainous northern region famous for its centuries-old cedar trees.
Lebanon's lush cedar forests are a source of pride for the small Mediterranean country. The ancient tree, often dubbed "Cedars of God," is emblazoned on the national flag, and forests across the north are prime tourist attractions.
Humanity and Inclusion, an international demining organization, says it has removed hundreds of anti-personnel mines and other explosives since 2011.
One deminer, Waheeb Humayed, said: "I feel very happy every time I discover a mine. I just feel that I helped save the life of a human being or an animal."
Brig. Gen. Jihad Al Bechelany says mines killed 918 people and wounded 2,886 in Lebanon since 1975.