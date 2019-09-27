HADATH EL-JEBBEH, Lebanon (AP) — Three decades after Lebanon's civil war ended, explosives experts are still working to remove mines from a mountainous northern region famous for its centuries-old cedar trees.

Lebanon's lush cedar forests are a source of pride for the small Mediterranean country. The ancient tree, often dubbed "Cedars of God," is emblazoned on the national flag, and forests across the north are prime tourist attractions.

Humanity and Inclusion, an international demining organization, says it has removed hundreds of anti-personnel mines and other explosives since 2011.

One deminer, Waheeb Humayed, said: "I feel very happy every time I discover a mine. I just feel that I helped save the life of a human being or an animal."

Brig. Gen. Jihad Al Bechelany says mines killed 918 people and wounded 2,886 in Lebanon since 1975.