  1. Home
  2. Society

Chinese ‘ghost ship’ found drifting off North Taiwan

No crew and no name for ship found: Coast Guard

  189
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/27 16:20
The empty freighter drifting off New Taipei City (photo by Coast Guard Administration)

The empty freighter drifting off New Taipei City (photo by Coast Guard Administration) (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An empty freighter was found drifting off New Taipei City Friday (September 27) morning, leading investigators to believe it hailed from China despite the absence of any obvious identification marks.

The Coast Guard was notified at 4:45 a.m. that the ship 27 nautical miles northeast from Sandiaojiao or Sandiao Cape in New Taipei City, the Central News Agency reported.

The agency immediately sent ships to the site, where they arrived around 9:50 a.m. to find the vessel did not bear a name and had no crew on board. Nevertheless, the Coast Guard assumed it had come from China, and more precisely the city of Wuhu in the province of Anhui, though the report provided no indication of the reason for this theory.

The wind and the ocean currents were pushing the freighter ever closer to the shore, CNA reported.

Radio broadcasts were warning other ships to stay away, while the authorities were preparing the necessary vessel to tow the “ghost ship” away.
Coast Guard
New Taipei
Sandiaojiao
Chinese ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese fishing fleet catches yellow fish in Taiwan territorial waters
Chinese fishing fleet catches yellow fish in Taiwan territorial waters
2019/09/20 17:50
Taiwan Coast Guard dog squad beefs up border security
Taiwan Coast Guard dog squad beefs up border security
2019/09/16 15:54
New Taipei sushi restaurant heavily damaged by fire
New Taipei sushi restaurant heavily damaged by fire
2019/09/15 10:30
US yacht freed after 3 days on rocks in Southwest Taiwan
US yacht freed after 3 days on rocks in Southwest Taiwan
2019/09/13 16:58
Philippine Navy sailed through Taiwan Strait escorted by Coast Guard
Philippine Navy sailed through Taiwan Strait escorted by Coast Guard
2019/09/10 14:32