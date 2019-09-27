KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Torn between fear, frustration and a sense of duty, Ahmad is undecided about defying Taliban warnings not to vote in this weekend's presidential election.

He has good reason to think twice: His index finger was chopped off by Taliban members after he voted in the presidential election five years ago.

The Taliban have relentlessly issued threats against Saturday's vote. The insurgent group has sent suicide bombers to rallies and election offices, killing dozens and warning they will kill more.

Ahmed said: "I know for the love of my country I should vote, but I look at the candidates and I think none of them are worth the risk."

Ahmad asked that his family name and other details about his identity not be published for fear of retaliation by Taliban insurgents.