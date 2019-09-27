In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 photo, Afghan National Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint ahead of presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 2
In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 photo, a masked Afghan policeman stands guard at a checkpoint ahead of presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 28
In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 photo, an Afghan National Army soldiers stands guard at a checkpoint ahead of presidential elections scheduled for Sep
In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 photo, Afghan National Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint ahead of presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 2
In this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 photo, Afghan police women assigned for security of polling station for women, train in one of thousands of polling s
In this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 photo, Afghan policemen stand guard at a checkpoint ahead of presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 28, in Kabul,
In this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 photo, Mohammad hides his face to protect his identity as he shows his hand with part of the index finger missing, in
In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 photo, Afghan National Army soldiers search a car at a checkpoint ahead of presidential elections scheduled for Sept.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Torn between fear, frustration and a sense of duty, Ahmad is undecided about defying Taliban warnings not to vote in this weekend's presidential election.
He has good reason to think twice: His index finger was chopped off by Taliban members after he voted in the presidential election five years ago.
The Taliban have relentlessly issued threats against Saturday's vote. The insurgent group has sent suicide bombers to rallies and election offices, killing dozens and warning they will kill more.
Ahmed said: "I know for the love of my country I should vote, but I look at the candidates and I think none of them are worth the risk."
Ahmad asked that his family name and other details about his identity not be published for fear of retaliation by Taliban insurgents.