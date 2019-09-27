JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say the death toll from a strong earthquake in the country's east has climbed 23 people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says most of the victims of Thursday's magnitude 6.5 quake in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province, were killed by collapsing houses and buildings.

In addition to the dead, the agency says more than 100 people have been injured.

The agency said Friday that at least 117 houses and buildings were damaged and about 15,000 people are being housed in temporary shelters.

Home to more than 260 million people, Indonesia has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."