WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is dusting off its playbook from the Russia investigation.

Caught off guard by the speed at which a whistleblower's claims of President Donald Trump's alleged misdeeds have morphed into an impeachment inquiry, Trump and his team are scrambling to respond.

They're turning, at least for now, to some of the same strategies they used to counter special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

The basic tactics deployed by the short-staffed White House: Attempt to discredit government officials at the heart of the story. Dispatch Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other allies to muddy the picture. Lean on Republicans in Congress to provide cover.

And, most of all, presidential counterattacks.