AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/27 12:00
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Haitian senators were convening to approve Fritz William Michel's nomination as prime minister when several hundred opposition supporters confronted Sen. Ralph Fethiere and other lawmakers from the governing party. Fethiere pulled a pistol as protesters rushed at him. An Associated Press photographer was wounded in the shooting that erupted outside Haiti's Senate.

In Rio de Janeiro, an 8-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet was buried amid allegations that she was hit by police fire. Several hundred people attended the funeral of Ágatha Sales Félix, who died after she was shot while riding in a van in the Complexo do Alemao slum.

The solitary life of the Argentine orangutan Sandra took a turn when she left Buenos Aires for the United States. After a quarantine period in Kansas, she is expected to become the new resident of the Center for Great Apes in Florida, a sanctuary much better suited to her needs.

Chile is suffering its worst drought in more than half a century, from the region of Coquimbo in the north to Maule in the south. The government says more than 30,000 head of livestock have died of hunger or thirst, and crops have been lost for lack of rain.

In the biggest burning of confiscated drugs in Panama, public security agents incinerated more than 24 tons of cocaine.

In Mexico, as families mark the fifth anniversary of the 43 students who were kidnapped by police and turned over to a drug gang, authorities hunting for them say they have found dozens of clandestine graves and 184 bodies, but none of the missing students.

Around the world, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a U.N. summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. The demonstrations, held from Canberra to Rio de Janeiro to Mexico City, were inspired in part by the activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter @LatDesk