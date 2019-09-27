TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A scuffle broke out on Thursday (Sept. 26) between Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Kuomintang (KMT) Kaohsiung city councilors when the former tried to hand a massive resignation letter to itinerant Kaohsiung mayor and KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

During a meeting of the Kaohsiung City Council on Thursday morning, the DPP caucus began questioning Han. DPP Kaohsiung City Councilor Cheng Meng-ju (鄭孟洳) asked Han if he could guarantee that he would not take leave during a question-and-answer session slated for Nov. 12, reported Liberty Times.

Han responded that there are no official plans at that time, but he could not promise that he would be available. Cheng responded by saying, "If you cannot guarantee it, sit down," according to the report.

Han did not respond, but he did go ahead and sit down. DPP councilors then pulled out a huge, mock resignation letter which at the bottom read "Kaohsiung Mayor" and left a space for Han to sign his name next to.

When Cheng and DPP councilors tried to hand the placard to Han, KMT councilors quickly leaped up and blocked their path. The two sides began shouting at each other and brawl soon broke out on the council floor.

Because their time for questioning was limited, DPP councilors requested a pause to allow for calmer heads to prevail. Kaohsiung City Council Deputy Speaker Lu Shu-mei (陸淑美) obliged by calling for a five-minute recess, reported Liberty Times.

Once the meeting restarted, DPP councilors asked for an additional five minutes to compensate for the time lost during the break. However, Lu rejected their request, leading to another round of scuffles.