TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) said she was “heartbroken” to find that incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has shown an increasing tendency towards the pro-China opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party.

In a radio interview on Wednesday (Sept. 25), Lu lamented that the traditionally pro-independence DPP has under Tsai's leadership begun taking stances more in line with the KMT, reported UDN. The revelation has broken the hearts of many party members, including her own, she bemoaned.

Lu, who has joined the 2020 presidential race on behalf of the Formosa Alliance, said she could not stand to see the DPP commit the same mistakes as the KMT did. While she continued to level criticism at Tsai, Lu dodged questions about how Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) has fared since he took the helm of the ruling party in January.

Speaking of the presidential bid, Lu reiterated that she would serve only one term if elected. She also took the opportunity to tout her down-to-earth traits in contrast to Tsai, who she claimed was born in a well-off family and spends NT$60,000 (US$1,918) a month on her cook's salary, wrote the report.

Lu is required to collect at least 280,384 signatures to qualify as a candidate. However, DPP Chairman Cho allegedly cautioned her not to let herself be used by any one party while gathering endorsements.

Former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) has said that “Lu is past her prime” but there have been reports suggesting that by throwing her hat into the ring, she is likely to put a dent in the campaigns of both Tsai and the KMT candidate, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).