Indonesian riot police fire tear gas to disperse student protesters during a clash outside parliament in Jakarta.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Hong Kong police face a burning barricade during ongoing protests sparked by anti-government grievances.
In India, an elderly woman wades through waters of the River Ganges in Varanasi, where heavy monsoon rains have raised the level of the waterway above the danger level.
In Japan, the traditional performers take part in the opening ceremony for the Rugby World.
