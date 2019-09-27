TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Demonstrators marched through the streets of the Kiribati capital of Tarawa Friday afternoon (Sept. 27), one week after their country ended 16 years of diplomatic ties with Taiwan and drifted into China's economic orbit.

The march, which was organized by the Kiribati opposition, saw participants with Taiwanese flags in tow calling out "We love Taiwan, we hate China, we want peace," reported Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

Former Attorney General Titabu Tabane of the opposition Pillars of Truth party voiced protesters' grievance that the ruling government took it upon itself to make the diplomatic switch without consulting the people. In response to this line of criticism, President Taneti Maamau of the ruling Tobwaan Kiribati Party has reminded detractors that the Pillars of Truth-ruled government of 2003 did the same when it cut off relations with Beijing in favor of Taipei.

Former Kiribati President Ieremia Tabai has also criticized the government for abruptly ending official relations with Taiwan, a decision that came just days after a similar move by its fellow Pacific state the Solomon Islands. In addition, Tabai claimed that the opposition's position on the break had not received fair coverage by the state-owned Radio Kiribati, according to RNZ.





