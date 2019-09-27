TOKYO (AP) — All 20 teams have had a taste of Rugby World Cup action and now there's a one-day pause in the tournament for some rest and relaxation.

There were 12 games in the opening seven days, starting with Japan's win over Russia and also including defending champion New Zealand's win over South Africa and France's win against Argentina.

This weekend will feature three games on Saturday and two on Sunday, with Argentina kicking things off against Tonga in Osaka.

Japan faces Ireland and South Africa and Namibia meet later Saturday. Australia and Wales go head-to-head on Sunday.

