|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|14
|11
|Montreal
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|15
|Detroit
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|20
|19
|Ottawa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|17
|16
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|17
|Toronto
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|16
|12
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|14
|19
|Florida
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|24
|23
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|15
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|17
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|15
|14
|Columbus
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|15
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|12
|16
|Carolina
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|6
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|11
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|16
|10
|Dallas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|6
|11
|St. Louis
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|15
|15
|Chicago
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|18
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|14
|15
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|12
|Colorado
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|11
|14
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|9
|Vancouver
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|29
|26
|Anaheim
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|13
|11
|Calgary
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|17
|20
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|16
|16
|Arizona
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|15
|Edmonton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|18
|19
|San Jose
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|9
|17
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 3, Montreal 0
Boston 2, New Jersey 0
Buffalo 4, Columbus 3, OT
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
Nashville 3, Carolina 0
Washington 6, Chicago 0
Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 0
Colorado 4, Vegas 1
Ottawa 6, Vancouver 2
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 4, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Philadelphia 1, SO
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 2
Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 3
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Boston, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago at Eisbaren, 1:30 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.