TOKYO (AP) — Japan has raised its caution level about North Korea's missile capability, saying in a defense report that the country resumed missile tests while taking no concrete denuclearization steps and had succeeded in making miniaturized warheads.

The annual defense paper, approved Friday by the Cabinet, underscores Japan's fear of being targeted by its neighbor. Its reaction to the North's recent tests contrasts to the low-key U.S. response.

Since the second U.S.-North Korea summit collapsed this year, North Korea has fired 10 short-range missiles and projectiles deemed new and upgraded.

The defense paper also highlights that China's threat is expanding into space from the regional seas.

Japan is also bolstering its defense role under its alliance with the U.S. and is launching a space unit and measures against cyber and electromagnetic attacks.