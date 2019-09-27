  1. Home
Taiwan president's LSE dissertation viewable to public starting 10 am today, digital copy also up

Taiwan president's LSE Ph.D. dissertation can be viewed at National Central Library from 10 am Sept. 27

  113
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/27 10:14
Cover of Tsai's dissertation. (Ministry of Education photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid the ongoing controversy over the veracity of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) Ph.D. dissertation from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), an original printed copy will be made public starting from 10 a.m. this morning (Sept. 27) at the National Central Library, while digital copies can be accessed on the library's website.

On Monday, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) held a press conference to announce that the original copy of Tsai’s doctoral dissertation would be made public, CNA reported.

Huang said that Tsai had authorized the National Central Library to make her dissertation available for the public to read in a bid to encourage people interested in international trade law to commit themselves to related studies, according to the report. Tsai also hopes to see more and better studies on the topic to emerge in the future, he added.

Huang went on to say that the Presidential Office has obtained Tsai’s student information from LSE to prove the president went through the rigorous doctoral process. As this process has been carefully attested by institutions such as National Chengchi University, the Ministry of Education, and the Central Election Commission, there is absolutely no question about the authenticity of her doctorate, he added.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Thursday evening, Tsai said the time she submitted her dissertation, "I had never dreamed that I would become president one day, nor did I think that the doctoral dissertation typed out in London on a typewriter, word by word, page by page, would become the focus of attention today, and even the target of smearing, and become a reason to constantly harass my alma mater."

Tsai wrote that now that she has authorized the full text of her doctoral dissertation to be displayed by the National Central Library, she encourages more young students to devote themselves to research and explore the field of international trade. She also expressed her hope that "the misinformation about my doctoral dissertation, education, and her alma mater will be over."

In addition to being able to access the physical the hard copy in person, members of the public can also download a digital copy from the National Digital Library of Theses and Dissertations in Taiwan website and print it out. The following is the link for Tsai's dissertation.

At the bottom of the entry for Tsai's dissertation, click the link titled 電子全文 (complete digital copy). First-time users will first need to set up a free account by entering their name and email, and creating a password.
