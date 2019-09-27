AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Sept. 27

thru Oct. 6, Doha, Qatar — athletics, world championships.

thru 29, St. Andrews, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links.

thru 29, Napa, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Safeway Open.

thru 29, Indianapolis — golf, US LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship.

Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.

thru 29, Chengdu, China — tennis, ATP, Chengdu Open.

thru 29, Zhuhai China — tennis, ATP, Zhuhai Championships.

thru 28, Tashkent, Uzbekistan — tennis, WTA, Tashkent Open.

thru 28, Wuhan, China — tennis, WTA, Wuhan Open.

SATURDAY, Sept. 28

Osaka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Argentina vs. Tonga.

Shizuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Japan vs. Ireland.

Toyota, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, South Africa vs. Namibia.

thru Oct. 6, Beijing — tennis, ATP-WTA, China Open.

Bradford, England — cycling, women's road world championship.

Los Angeles — boxing, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter for Spence's WBC-IBF welterweight titles; Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez for Dirrell's WBC super middleweight title; Mario Barrios vs. Batyr Akhmedov for vacant WBA super lightweight title.

SUNDAY, Sept. 29

Kumagaya, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Georgia vs. Uruguay.

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Australia vs. Wales.

Sochi, Russia — auto racing, F1, Russian GP.

Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI.

Leeds, England — cycling, men's road world championship.

Berlin — athletics, Berlin Marathon.

MONDAY, Sept. 30

Kobe, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Scotland vs. Samoa.

thru Oct. 6, Tokyo — tennis, ATP, Japan Open.

TUESDAY, Oct. 1

United States — baseball, MLB playoffs begin.

Osaka, Japan — boxing, Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Tetsuya Hisada for Kyoguchi's WBA light flyweight title.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2

Fukuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, France vs. United States.

Oita, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, New Zealand vs. Canada.

thru 6, Visakhapatnam, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 1st test.

Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.

THURSDAY, Oct. 3

Osaka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Georgia vs. Fiji.

Kobe, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Ireland vs. Russia.

thru 6, Madrid — golf, European Tour, Spanish Open.

thru 6, Las Vegas — golf, US PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

thru 6, The Colony, Texas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic.

FRIDAY, Oct. 4

Shizuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy.

SATURDAY, Oct. 5

Oita, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Australia vs. Uruguay.

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, England vs. Argentina.

Toyota, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Japan vs. Samoa.

Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.

New York — boxing, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Gennady Golovkin for vacant IBF middleweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 6

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, New Zealand vs. Namibia.

Kumamoto, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, France vs. Tonga.

thru 13, Shanghai — tennis, ATP, Shanghai Masters.

Paris — horse racing, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.