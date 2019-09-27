AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, Sept. 27
thru Oct. 6, Doha, Qatar — athletics, world championships.
thru 29, St. Andrews, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links.
thru 29, Napa, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Safeway Open.
thru 29, Indianapolis — golf, US LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship.
Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.
thru 29, Chengdu, China — tennis, ATP, Chengdu Open.
thru 29, Zhuhai China — tennis, ATP, Zhuhai Championships.
thru 28, Tashkent, Uzbekistan — tennis, WTA, Tashkent Open.
thru 28, Wuhan, China — tennis, WTA, Wuhan Open.
|SATURDAY, Sept. 28
Osaka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Argentina vs. Tonga.
Shizuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Japan vs. Ireland.
Toyota, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, South Africa vs. Namibia.
thru Oct. 6, Beijing — tennis, ATP-WTA, China Open.
Bradford, England — cycling, women's road world championship.
Los Angeles — boxing, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter for Spence's WBC-IBF welterweight titles; Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez for Dirrell's WBC super middleweight title; Mario Barrios vs. Batyr Akhmedov for vacant WBA super lightweight title.
|SUNDAY, Sept. 29
Kumagaya, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Georgia vs. Uruguay.
Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Australia vs. Wales.
Sochi, Russia — auto racing, F1, Russian GP.
Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI.
Leeds, England — cycling, men's road world championship.
Berlin — athletics, Berlin Marathon.
|MONDAY, Sept. 30
Kobe, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Scotland vs. Samoa.
thru Oct. 6, Tokyo — tennis, ATP, Japan Open.
|TUESDAY, Oct. 1
United States — baseball, MLB playoffs begin.
Osaka, Japan — boxing, Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Tetsuya Hisada for Kyoguchi's WBA light flyweight title.
|WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2
Fukuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, France vs. United States.
Oita, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, New Zealand vs. Canada.
thru 6, Visakhapatnam, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 1st test.
Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.
|THURSDAY, Oct. 3
Osaka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Georgia vs. Fiji.
Kobe, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Ireland vs. Russia.
thru 6, Madrid — golf, European Tour, Spanish Open.
thru 6, Las Vegas — golf, US PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
thru 6, The Colony, Texas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic.
|FRIDAY, Oct. 4
Shizuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy.
|SATURDAY, Oct. 5
Oita, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Australia vs. Uruguay.
Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, England vs. Argentina.
Toyota, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Japan vs. Samoa.
Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.
New York — boxing, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Gennady Golovkin for vacant IBF middleweight title.
|SUNDAY, Oct. 6
Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, New Zealand vs. Namibia.
Kumamoto, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, France vs. Tonga.
thru 13, Shanghai — tennis, ATP, Shanghai Masters.
Paris — horse racing, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.