IMF: Mexico wants new flexible credit line

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexico is interested in getting a new flexible credit line program from the International Monetary Fund once the current one for $88 billion expires at the end of November.

IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said Thursday that Mexican authorities have expressed interest in renewing the program, but didn't specify the size or level of access is seeking.

The Fund designed the Flexible Credit Line to meet the demand for crisis-prevention and crisis-mitigation lending for countries with very strong policy frameworks and track records of economic performance.

Mexico, Colombia and Poland are the only three nations with such lines, and none has yet drawn on them.