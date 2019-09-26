CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a West Virginia woman accused of falsely reporting that an Egyptian man tried to kidnap her daughter from a shopping mall.

A court clerk in Cabell County says a judge on Thursday set a Nov. 15 bench trial for Santana Renee Adams.

The 24-year-old Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old on April 1. Her story quickly began to unravel when mall surveillance video didn't support the tale. Adams then began changing her story under additional questioning.

Abduction charges were later dropped against the man, a 54-year-old engineer who was in the area for work.

Adams faces up to six months in jail. Her attorney didn't return a voicemail.