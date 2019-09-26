WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund isn't saying when it will disburse the last $5.4 billion of a massive loan to Argentina that was originally planned for mid-September.

IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday that he didn't "have specific information on timing."

Reporters had asked him whether the organization will wait for the winner of the October presidential elections to take office on December 10 before releasing the funds.

The Fund says there's no real delay because the loan program doesn't spell out a hard deadline.

Talks about the overall $57 billion loan will continue when Argentine authorities attend the Fund's fall meeting next month in Washington.