All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|17
|5
|10
|61
|61
|39
|Philadelphia
|16
|9
|7
|55
|57
|46
|Atlanta
|17
|12
|3
|54
|54
|41
|D.C. United
|13
|10
|9
|48
|42
|38
|New York
|14
|13
|5
|47
|53
|48
|Toronto FC
|12
|10
|10
|46
|54
|50
|New England
|10
|10
|12
|42
|47
|54
|Chicago
|9
|12
|11
|38
|48
|43
|Montreal
|11
|17
|4
|37
|43
|59
|Orlando City
|9
|14
|9
|36
|41
|46
|Columbus
|9
|15
|8
|35
|37
|46
|Cincinnati
|6
|22
|4
|22
|30
|74
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|20
|4
|8
|68
|81
|35
|Minnesota
|15
|10
|7
|52
|51
|41
|LA Galaxy
|16
|13
|3
|51
|53
|51
|Seattle
|14
|10
|8
|50
|50
|49
|Real Salt Lake
|14
|13
|5
|47
|43
|40
|Portland
|13
|13
|6
|45
|47
|46
|FC Dallas
|12
|11
|9
|45
|48
|43
|San Jose
|13
|14
|5
|44
|51
|51
|Colorado
|11
|15
|6
|39
|54
|60
|Houston
|11
|17
|4
|37
|44
|55
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|15
|7
|37
|47
|59
|Vancouver
|7
|15
|10
|31
|33
|55
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0
New York 2, Portland 0
FC Dallas 0, Seattle 0, tie
Atlanta 3, San Jose 1
Columbus 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Real Salt Lake 0, New England 0, tie
Houston 2, Orlando City 1
Colorado 3, Sporting Kansas City 2
LA Galaxy 2, Montreal 1
Toronto FC 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Minnesota 0, Portland 0, tie
New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
New York 2, Philadelphia 0
D.C. United 2, Seattle 0
New York City FC 4, Atlanta 1
Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1
New England 2, Portland 2, tie
Philadelphia 2, San Jose 1
Toronto FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Montreal, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 5 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.
New York at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 4 p.m.