National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/26 22:05
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 5 3 0 2 8 14 11
Montreal 6 4 2 0 8 17 15
Buffalo 5 3 2 0 6 15 17
Ottawa 5 3 2 0 6 17 16
Toronto 6 3 3 0 6 16 12
Detroit 6 2 2 2 6 16 18
Florida 6 2 3 1 5 22 19
Tampa Bay 5 1 3 1 3 10 17
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 4 4 0 0 8 16 7
N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 17 15
New Jersey 6 4 2 0 8 18 17
Pittsburgh 5 2 1 2 6 15 14
Columbus 5 2 2 1 5 14 15
Carolina 4 2 2 0 4 7 6
Philadelphia 5 1 2 2 4 11 14
N.Y. Rangers 4 1 3 0 2 9 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 5 4 1 0 8 16 10
St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 11
Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 6 11
Winnipeg 5 2 2 1 5 11 10
Chicago 5 2 2 1 5 11 18
Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 8 12
Colorado 5 2 3 0 4 11 14
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 18 9
Vancouver 7 4 3 0 8 29 26
Anaheim 5 3 1 1 7 13 11
Calgary 6 3 2 1 7 17 20
Los Angeles 6 3 2 1 7 16 16
Arizona 5 3 2 0 6 16 15
Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16
San Jose 4 0 4 0 0 9 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Montreal 0

Boston 2, New Jersey 0

Buffalo 4, Columbus 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

Washington 6, Chicago 0

Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 0

Colorado 4, Vegas 1

Ottawa 6, Vancouver 2

Thursday's Games

St. Louis vs. Detroit at Calumet, Mich., 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Boston, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Eisbaren, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.