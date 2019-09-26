All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|102
|57
|.642
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|57-24
|45-33
|Tampa Bay
|95
|64
|.597
|7
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|48-33
|47-31
|Boston
|83
|75
|.525
|18½
|11½
|5-5
|W-2
|37-41
|46-34
|Toronto
|65
|94
|.409
|37
|30
|7-3
|W-1
|33-45
|32-49
|Baltimore
|52
|107
|.327
|50
|43
|3-7
|L-1
|25-56
|27-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|98
|60
|.620
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|46-35
|52-25
|Cleveland
|93
|65
|.589
|5
|1½
|7-3
|L-1
|49-32
|44-33
|Chicago
|69
|88
|.439
|28½
|25
|4-6
|W-1
|36-40
|33-48
|Kansas City
|58
|101
|.365
|40½
|37
|3-7
|L-1
|30-48
|28-53
|Detroit
|46
|111
|.293
|51½
|48
|2-8
|L-2
|22-58
|24-53
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|104
|54
|.658
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|60-21
|44-33
|Oakland
|95
|63
|.601
|9
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|52-29
|43-34
|Texas
|75
|83
|.475
|29
|19½
|1-9
|L-2
|42-35
|33-48
|Los Angeles
|71
|87
|.449
|33
|23½
|4-6
|L-1
|37-40
|34-47
|Seattle
|66
|92
|.418
|38
|28½
|6-4
|L-3
|33-44
|33-48
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|97
|62
|.610
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|50-31
|47-31
|y-Washington
|89
|69
|.563
|7½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|46-31
|43-38
|New York
|83
|75
|.525
|13½
|5
|6-4
|W-2
|45-32
|38-43
|Philadelphia
|79
|79
|.500
|17½
|9
|3-7
|L-5
|43-35
|36-44
|Miami
|55
|103
|.348
|41½
|33
|3-7
|L-2
|30-51
|25-52
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-St. Louis
|90
|69
|.566
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|49-29
|41-40
|z-Milwaukee
|88
|70
|.557
|1½
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|49-32
|39-38
|Chicago
|82
|76
|.519
|7½
|6
|2-8
|L-8
|51-30
|31-46
|Cincinnati
|73
|85
|.462
|16½
|15
|4-6
|L-3
|41-39
|32-46
|Pittsburgh
|67
|91
|.424
|22½
|21
|2-8
|W-2
|33-44
|34-47
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|102
|56
|.646
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|59-22
|43-34
|Arizona
|82
|77
|.516
|20½
|6½
|6-4
|W-2
|41-37
|41-40
|San Francisco
|76
|82
|.481
|26
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|34-43
|42-39
|San Diego
|70
|88
|.443
|32
|18
|2-8
|L-2
|36-44
|34-44
|Colorado
|68
|90
|.430
|34
|20
|5-5
|L-1
|40-38
|28-52
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Minnesota 5, Detroit 1
Toronto 3, Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 10, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2
Houston 3, Seattle 0
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 11-12), 4:40 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6) at Texas (Palumbo 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Berríos 13-8) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
Arizona 9, St. Louis 7
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2
Washington 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2
San Francisco 2, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-6), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 10-7) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 16-7), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 8-10) at Arizona (Weaver 4-3), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-1), 10:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.