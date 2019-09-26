American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|102
|57
|.642
|_
|Tampa Bay
|95
|64
|.597
|7
|Boston
|83
|75
|.525
|18½
|Toronto
|65
|94
|.409
|37
|Baltimore
|52
|107
|.327
|50
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|98
|60
|.620
|_
|Cleveland
|93
|65
|.589
|5
|Chicago
|69
|88
|.439
|28½
|Kansas City
|58
|101
|.365
|40½
|Detroit
|46
|111
|.293
|51½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|104
|54
|.658
|_
|Oakland
|95
|63
|.601
|9
|Texas
|75
|83
|.475
|29
|Los Angeles
|71
|87
|.449
|33
|Seattle
|66
|92
|.418
|38
x-clinched division
Minnesota 5, Detroit 1
Toronto 3, Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 10, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2
Houston 3, Seattle 0
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 11-12), 4:40 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6) at Texas (Palumbo 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Berríos 13-8) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.