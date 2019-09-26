Britain's Prince Harry attends a tree planting event with local school children, at the Chobe National Park, in Botswana, Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, on
Teenager Tlotlo Moilwa listens as Britain's Prince Harry speaks to youth during a confidence building exercise with young people at the Kasane Health Post.
Britain's Prince Harry looks at the work of a Botswana Defence Force anti-poaching patrol, on the Chobe river in Kasane, Botswana, Thursday Sept. 25, 2019.
Britain's Prince Harry, flanked by Elephants Without Borders founder Mike Chase, participates in a group exercise with others.
Teenager Tlotlo Moilwa stands next to Britain's Prince Harry during a confidence building exercise with young people at the Kasane Health Post.
Britain's Prince Harry stands with head of programmes for Sentebale Botswana, Ketlogetswe Montshiwa during a visit at the Kasane Health Post, run by the Sentebale charity.
Britain's Prince Harry visits the Kasane Health Post, run by the Sentebale charity, in Kasane, Botswana, Thursday Sept. 26, 2019.
CHOBE NATIONAL PARK, Botswana (AP) — Prince Harry says "no one can deny science" when it comes to climate change.
He spoke Thursday during his visit to Botswana, the latest stop on his Africa tour with his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their baby, Archie.
Conservation is a major issue during the 10-day, multi-country trip that began this week in neighboring South Africa.
Noting the global student climate strikes inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the prince said that "it's a race against time and one which we are losing."
He also called Botswana a place of "escapism" for him since his first visit after his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997.
He says that "now I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa."