  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s sovereign rating remains at AA-: Fitch Ratings

External factors could disrupt stable outlook

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/26 20:28
Fitch gives Taiwan an AA- rating.

Fitch gives Taiwan an AA- rating. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s sovereign rating remained at AA- and the outlook was for more stability, according to Fitch Ratings, the Liberty Times reported Thursday (September 26).

AA- is the fourth best rating, following AAA, AA+ and AA. While the island could rely on several factors encouraging stability, it still needed to look out for the relatively low income of its citizens, the complex relationship with China, and the potential for difficult political conditions, Fitch reportedly said.

Taiwan’s performance during the first half of the year was better than expected despite the trade war between the United States and China, with exports bouncing back and investment on an upward curve despite dormant domestic consumption.

The island’s gross domestic product would likely grow by 2.2 percent this year, but was likely to fall back to 2 percent in 2020, partly due to more U.S. tariffs expected in December, Fitch said.

The main perils for Taiwan’s economy were still to be found outside the country, especially an eventual global slowdown in the wake of the trade war, the report concluded
sovereign rating
Fitch
trade war

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan trade official recommends India as investment destination
Taiwan trade official recommends India as investment destination
2019/09/21 14:01
Trump says he doesn't need China trade deal before election
Trump says he doesn't need China trade deal before election
2019/09/21 07:04
Central Bank raises economic growth forecast to 2.4%
Central Bank raises economic growth forecast to 2.4%
2019/09/19 19:31
Taiwan steps in to relieve US farmers hurt by trade war with China
Taiwan steps in to relieve US farmers hurt by trade war with China
2019/09/12 11:27
China’s trade with US shrinks as tariff war worsens
China’s trade with US shrinks as tariff war worsens
2019/09/08 17:01