TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – SKAL International Taipei (台北順風社) President Hiro Liao (廖國宏) said during an interview on Thursday (Sept. 26) that he intends to upgrade Taiwan’s tourism through increased exchanges with domestic and foreign industry professionals.

SKAL International is an international social club for tourism industry professionals. Currently, SKAL International has about 15,000 members, in 400 chapters, in 90 countries, according to Liao.

Noting that tourism is a synergy business, Liao said he has been trying to reach out and partner local chapters with their counterparts abroad. He added that partnership agreements with chapters in Japan and the Philippines have already been signed.

He went on to say that private organizations such as SKAL can do what the government cannot because of political considerations. “The goal is to enable Taiwan’s tourism industry to stand up to the political, diplomatic, and economic challenges facing the island nation and expand internationally,” Liao said.

Liao said that on the domestic front he has increased exchanges with chapters from Taichung and Kaohsiung. He has also improved relations with industry professionals and groups and hopes to recruit more members to the local SKAL chapter.

Liao pitched the slogan "make business through friends" and said SKAL members found their membership enabled them to identify resources and cooperate with other tourism professionals more easily.

Liao, who is also president of the Howard Prince Hotel Taichung, said SKAL International Taipei will hold a forum at the Institute of Transportation’s international conference hall in Taipei on World Tourism Day, Friday (Sept. 27). This will discuss sustainable tourism and raise public awareness of the issue.

The local SKAL chapter has invited international experts to speak. There will also be panel discussions after the speeches.

The keynote speech titled, “Why Boracay is Closed for Tourism: Everything You Need to Know,” will be delivered by Peter Tay, president of Boracay Adventures Travel N Tours Inc. The topics of the panel discussions will include overtourism, small island development, and the impact of international sport events on sustainable tourism.

At the end of the event there will be the SKAL Taipei Sustainable Tourism Awards, which were created to recognize organizations and groups who have made great contributions to promoting tourism sustainability. It will also prep winners for the international competition.