  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan AI dialogue system more than 85% accurate

Technology can be used in care for the elderly: III

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/26 19:06
The III has developed a successful AI dialogue system (photo courtesy of III).

The III has developed a successful AI dialogue system (photo courtesy of III). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Institute for Information Industry (III, 資策會) has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) dialogue system which is more than 85 percent accurate, reports said Thursday (September 26).

The technology can be used in sectors such as banking and insurance, care for the elderly, and e-trade, the Central News Agency reported.

The system uses Relation-Based Deep Neural Networks (DNN) to analyze data and establish models for conversation, including the understanding of words and phrases, suggestions for replies, and vocabulary characteristic for certain professional areas, III said.

While in the past, only clear orders worked, in the new AI environment, it was enough to use natural language to make the machines understand, and their understanding would grow as they practiced more and more, CNA reported.

The 24-hour, seven-days-a-week AI system would assist employees with their tasks and make their burdens lighter, III officials said.
artificial intelligence
AI
Institute for Information Industry
III

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan science ministry and universities launch AI development guidelines
Taiwan science ministry and universities launch AI development guidelines
2019/09/25 19:10
Taiwan's Tien-Kung III missile modified for ship-based launch platforms
Taiwan's Tien-Kung III missile modified for ship-based launch platforms
2019/09/24 17:07
Obama Administration Medicare expert tells Taiwan AI will improve healthcare
Obama Administration Medicare expert tells Taiwan AI will improve healthcare
2019/09/19 20:25
Taiwan to play key role in global 5G supply chain: Economics Minister
Taiwan to play key role in global 5G supply chain: Economics Minister
2019/09/18 20:43
Taiwan’s HTC appoints France’s Yves Maitre as CEO
Taiwan’s HTC appoints France’s Yves Maitre as CEO
2019/09/17 15:26