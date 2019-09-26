TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Institute for Information Industry (III, 資策會) has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) dialogue system which is more than 85 percent accurate, reports said Thursday (September 26).

The technology can be used in sectors such as banking and insurance, care for the elderly, and e-trade, the Central News Agency reported.

The system uses Relation-Based Deep Neural Networks (DNN) to analyze data and establish models for conversation, including the understanding of words and phrases, suggestions for replies, and vocabulary characteristic for certain professional areas, III said.

While in the past, only clear orders worked, in the new AI environment, it was enough to use natural language to make the machines understand, and their understanding would grow as they practiced more and more, CNA reported.

The 24-hour, seven-days-a-week AI system would assist employees with their tasks and make their burdens lighter, III officials said.

