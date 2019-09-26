TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Fashion Week SS20 2019 has the theme of “NOWism” and will launch with a series of high-profile events from Oct. 4-13.

The press conference of Taipei Fashion Week on Thursday (Sep. 26) saw Ministry of Culture Director Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), textile designer Gioia Pan (潘怡良), Chen Chun-liang (陳俊良), chairman of Freedom Design Company, and EeLin Entertainment supermodel Lin Chia-chi (林嘉綺) taking part. There were also catwalk shows to showcase the work of six major designers.

The Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Economic Affairs are behind the second edition of Taipei Fashion Week, with a planned 21 fashion shows from notable Taiwanese designers and young talents. Additionally, there will be an opening party at Taipei World Trade Center, international workshops, markets and other events.

Cheng Li-chiun said that “fashion” is a way of life. It is also a language that defines every moment of our lives, so the theme for this year’s event is “NOWism.” Florence Lu, curator and chief editor of ELLE magazine, said fashion week gathers a wide range of local designers and explores all kinds of styles.

Additionally, 16 fashion brands will hold fashion shows, include #DAMUR, DLEET, INF and others. Visit the website and Facebook page for further information.