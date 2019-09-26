Taiwan is hosting for the first time the annual conference of Tokyo-headquartered International Academy of Chief Information Officers (IAC) Sept. 25-27 in Taipei City.

Organized by Cabinet-level National Development Council and National Chengchi University-overseen Taiwan E-Governance Research Center, the 14th edition of the annual event involves 30-plus academics and experts from 14 countries discussing the role of innovative technologies in spurring digital government transformation.

Highlights include a keynote speech by Digital Minister Audrey Tang, roundtable discussion on smart cities, services and 5G, as well as six panel discussions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence and blockchain for government, to cybersecurity and e-participation.

NDC Deputy Minister Kao Shien-quey said during her opening remarks that Taiwan’s staging of the event underscores the government’s commitment to promoting cross-border collaboration in fast-tracking Taiwan’s digital transformation.

According to Kao, innovation in services and management driven by information communication technology developments is the foundation of digital government. This enables data applications and management to play a key role in promoting good governance, she said.

As the net becomes the increasingly dominant platform for government-citizenry interaction, Kao said, more adjustments and a broader range of services must be implemented to better meet the needs of the people.

The smart government action plan proposed by the NDC in June is a prime example, Kao said, adding that the conference functions as an effective platform for countries to share best practices and experiences in this regard.

Founded in 2006, IAC boasts active participation from more than 50 countries. It also partners with nongovernmental and multilateral organizations like Asia-Pacific Economic Forum, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and U.N. specialized agency International Telecommunication Union.