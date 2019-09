OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Italy beat Canada 48-7 in a Rugby World Cup Pool B match on Wednesday.

___

Italy 48 (Braam Steyn, Dean Budd, Sebastian Negri, Mattia Bellini, Federico Zani, Matteo Minozzi tries; penalty try; Tommaso Allan 3 conversions, penalty, Carlo Canna conversion), Canada 7 (Andrew Coe try; Peter Nelson conversion). HT: 17-0