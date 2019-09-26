Authorities in Austria have launched a probe against far-right politician Heinz-Christian Strache over an alleged graft scheme involving him, his former bodyguard and the woman who worked as his one-time office manager.

Vienna prosecutors said the group was suspected of taking money from the right-wing FPÖ during Strache's time as party leader. They allegedly handed in fake receipts to reimburse Strache's private expenses, amounting to over €5,000 (some $5,500) over several years.

The group has not been charged.

The news comes just three days before a snap election in Austria, which had been triggered by another scandal involving Strache four months ago. A video of the politician, who served as Austria's vice chancellor, showed him offering business deals to a woman posing as a niece of a Russian oligarch, pledging favors in exchange for the woman's help in boosting the FPÖ news coverage.

More to come...