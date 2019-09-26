TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A New York television channel will broadcast widely-acclaimed Taiwanese films every weekend next month starting Oct. 5.

City University of New York’s CUNY TV will broadcast five award-winning Taiwanese films next month, as well as interviews with the directors, on its Saturday evening prime-time program “City Cinematheque, which plays classic and foreign films.

The special program, which is called “An Island of Stories: Recent Films from Taiwan,” will kick off its first week with Taiwanese director Wei Te-sheng’s (魏德聖) “Cape No. 7,” so far the highest-grossing Taiwanese film in history. It will be followed by the horror film “Soul,” directed by 2013 Golden Horse Awards Best Director Chung Mong-hong (鍾孟宏), and filmmaker Gilles Yang’s (楊雅喆) “The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful,” which was named the Awards' Best Feature Film in 2017.

Chang Tso-chi’s (張作驥) “Thanatos, Drunk,” which snatched Grand Prize at the Taipei Film Awards in 2015, and Midi Z’s (趙德胤) “The Road to Mandalay,” with which the Myanmar-born Taiwanese filmmaker made his name, have also been selected for for airing. CUNY TV is a non-commercial educational TV channel that reaches viewers throughout the New York metropolitan area.

Jerry Carlson, the producer of “City Cinematheque,” praised the five Taiwanese directors for the diverse stories and skillfully crafted cinematography of their films. Carlson paid a visit to Taiwan in January to meet with the directors, and the interviews will be presented in 30-minute clips after each film.

Each director has, to various degrees, discussed Taiwanese identity in their work through different narratives, characters, and forms, Carlson said. He added that the program will open the door to the treasures of Taiwanese cinema.

For a second time, the Taipei Cultural Center in New York has teamed up with CUNY TV to introduce Taiwanese films to an American audience. The channel previously broadcast films created by Edward Yang (楊德昌) and Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢), both of whom have been dubbed Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as the work of Malaysia-born Taiwanese filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang (蔡明亮).

While the previous collaboration focused on the Taiwanese New Wave Cinema of the 1980s, the October lineup will highlight directors that emerged in the 2000s. The program will allow the television audience see how young Taiwanese directors built up their careers in the wake of the trailblazers in Taiwanese cinema while getting a glimpse of their most recent projects, according to the Taipei Cultural Center.