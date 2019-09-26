TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – People First Party (PFP) Taipei City Councilor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said Thursday (September 26) she had been asked to take over as deputy mayor of the capital, a move which might signal closer relations between Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and the small party which qualifies to nominate a presidential contender.

The PFP is one of only four political parties allowed to name a candidate in the January 11, 2020 election without having to collect 280,384 endorsements from the public, but it has so far refused to say what it will do.

Huang, 49, said she would be happy to serve Taipei if she was invited to do so, but the final choice in personnel matters was still up to Ko, the Central News Agency reported.

Media reports described Huang as a potential successor to the current mayor. His second and final term in office runs until December 2022, but if he were to resign before half the term is over, for example to run for president, a by-election would have to be held.

She said Ko asked three or four years ago to have her as his deputy, but at the time, she had a small child who needed her attention, the Liberty Times reported.

If Huang were appointed deputy mayor, she would replace Teng Chia-chi (鄧家基), who would move over to chair the EasyCard Corporation next month, reports said.

Ko has repeatedly ruled out running for president in 2020, though he launched the Taiwan People’s Party last month. As Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) announced just before the September 17 deadline that he would not run as an independent, Ko was left without a candidate to support, fueling speculation that he might try to approach the PFP to run himself.

