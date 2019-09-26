TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- New fines for not wearing a helmet while riding e-bikes, not signaling, and blocking zebra crossings, are among 15 new traffic laws to hit the road in Taiwan on Oct. 1.

Starting on Oct. 1, 15 new traffic regulations will hit the streets on Taiwan. Among the more noteworthy new regulations, a fine of NT$300 will be imposed on those riding an e-bike without a helmet, the fine for failing to signal when changing lanes or turning will increase dramatically, and those obstructing zebra crossing will face a stiff penalty.

As the popularity of electric bicycles, or e-bikes, is on the rise in Taiwan, so has the accident rate and injuries. In addition, some riders have modified their vehicles to exceed their originally designed speed of 25 kilometers per hour to up to 50 kilometers per hour.

In order to safeguard people's lives and to maintain order on the roads, the Legislative Yuan's Transportation Committee in April provided approval to amend the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) to impose fines for those riders caught riding an e-bike without a helmet, speeding, and illegally modifying their bikes to increase their maximum speed, reported CNA.

In recent years, e-bikes have become popular among foreign migrant workers because they are cheap and easy to repair, reported UDN. They have also become popular among tourists and high school students, because they do not require a license for ownership or a driver's licenses for operation.



Scene of accident in Hsinchu where Vietnamese migrant worker was killed riding e-bike. (CNA photo)

If a person drives an e-bike over 25 kph, they could face a fine of between NT$900 and NT$1,800. If e-bike riders fail to wear a helmet, they will face a fine of NT$300 and if they refit the vehicles without authorization, they can face a fine of between NT$1,800 and NT$5,400.

The speed limit for narrow lines with no lane lines, traffic lanes, or direction restrictions will be lowered from 40 kilometers per hour (kph) to 30 kph. If a driver fails to flash a signal before making a turn or changing lanes, the fine will be increased a range of between NT$900 and NT$1,200 to a range of NT$1,200 and NT$3,600.

Those found obstructing traffic by stacking articles on zebra crossings could face a fine of between NT$3,000 and NT$6,000. If the behavior results in injury or death, the penalty will be doubled.

If a person with a visual impairment if affected by the blockage on a zebra crossing, the fine will be increased to between NT$2,400 and NT$7,200. Riding a bicycle or other slow vehicle without allowing visually impaired people to pass will also lead to an increased penalty.

When come to paying fines, because banks will no longer cover the transaction fees when paying fines with a credit card, ticket holders will be subject to a transaction fee based on the size of the fine. For example, if the fine is between NT$1 and NT$998, the handling fee is NT$2, at the upper end, if the fine is over NT$99,981, the handling fee is NT$35.