Slovak governor visits Taiwanese city of Hsinchu

Foxconn, AUO and Delta have invested in Trnava

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/26 16:36
Trnava Governor Jozef Viskupic (left) visiting Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Government).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The governor of the province of Trnava in Slovakia visited Hsinchu City Thursday, expressing the hope for economic cooperation between the two areas.

Jozef Viskupic said it was his fourth visit to Taiwan, the United Daily News reported. The Trnava region of the Central European country already hosts investment projects by prominent Taiwanese electronics companies such as Foxconn Technology, AU Optronics and Delta Electronics.

Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) welcomed Viskupic, saying he wanted to use international city diplomacy to create more opportunities for Taiwan.

He recommended his town’s universities, research centers and advanced technology companies to the Slovak official, adding the future would bring more development of artificial intelligence and of the Internet of Things to the area.

The mayor described Slovakia as a popular destination for Taiwanese tourists and expressed the hope that Trnava and Hsinchu City could intensify their cooperation on a range of subjects.
Slovakia
Hsinchu City
Trnava

