Police seize almost 200 cannabis plants in Taoyuan, Taiwan

Investigators from Kaohsiung assisted Taoyuan police in operation

By Duncan Deaeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/26 16:27
(Unsplash photo from Davide Ragusa)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An investigation headed by the Ciaotou District Prosecutor’s Office in Kaohsiung led to the bust of an indoor marijuana farming operation on Tuesday (Sept. 24).

After nearly a month of investigation, officers raided the grow house in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District (楊梅區), where they seized nearly 200 cannabis plants worth an estimated value of NT$100 million (US$3.2 million). An elderly male suspect surnamed Kang (康) was arrested in the raid, and officers are now expanding their investigation to determine the primary customers of Kang's illegal operation.

According to a report from the Liberty Times, investigators from the Ciaotou District Prosecutors Office in Kaohsiung had delivered information to police in Taoyuan about a potential growing operation in the area. Officers in Taoyuan quickly established a task force to investigate.

After more than a month of surveillance, a joint task force of officers from Kaohsiung and Taoyuan raided the premises and found 198 plants along with growing equipment and related paraphernalia. According to investigators, Kang began the greenhouse operation in Taoyuan around August last year.
