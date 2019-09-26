TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Martial arts legend Bruce Lee’s last home before he died in Hong Kong in 1973 is being torn down to make way for a Chinese cultural center.

Despite opposition from fans, the owner found the cost of repairing the two-story mansion in the Hong Kong neighborhood of Kowloon Tong would be higher than just tearing down the building and replacing it with a new one, the Inkstone website reported Tuesday (September 24).

Lee moved to Hong Kong from the United States in 1971 to further his career, and lived in the townhouse with his wife and two children. After his sudden death two years later, his family left the British territory and a local businessman bought the property.

The building was eventually turned into a “love hotel” before the owner said in 2010 that he wanted to donate the place to host a Bruce Lee museum, Inkstone reported. However, the project fell through when owner and government failed to agree on a redevelopment plan.

After the millionaire died in 2015, his trust decided repairs would cost too much, so it decided on the construction of a new center for the teaching of Chinese music and Mandarin language classes to children, Inkstone reported.

