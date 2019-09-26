TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales joined forces with other allies of Taiwan to voice support for the country’s participation in United Nations events on Wednesday (Sept. 25) at a key session of the 74th UN General Assembly.

The heads of state of three Taiwanese allies have spoken up in favor of Taiwan at UN’s general debate, which kicked off on Sept 24. A non-member of the UN since 1971, when China was admitted to the organization, Taiwan has relied on its allies to support the island’s inclusion in the international community.

“We believe that the experience and capabilities of the Republic of China, Taiwan, can contribute to the strengthening of multilateralism in this organization and its specialized agencies,” said Morales. This is the first time in three years that the head of the Central American nation has delivered a Taiwan-friendly statement at the general assembly.

“We know from our partnership with Taiwan about the strength of its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and its equal and dignified participation in the 2030 Agenda processes will only strengthen our global effort to realize this agenda,” said Palau president Tommy Remengesau Jr. He was referring to UN initiatives aimed at promoting global sustainable development in the economic, social, and environmental spheres.

Palau’s president Tommy Remengesau Jr. speaks at UN general debate on Sept. 25 (Screen capture from UN Web TV)

“Our collective commitment to leave no country behind also demands that we end our exclusion of Taiwan and its 23 million people,” said the president of the Pacific island state. Remengesau added that other international bodies, such as the World Health Assembly, International Civil Aviation Organization, and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change should also allow Taiwan to participate.

“We call on the UN once again to uphold the principle of universality and its multilateral efforts towards total inclusion and to allow Taiwan to participate in relevant exertions on a dignified and equal footing,” said Mswati III, president of Taiwan’s only African ally, eSwatini. “We firmly believe that Taiwan is essential to the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” he said.

eSwatini president Mswati III speaks at UN's general debate on Sept. 25 (Screen capture from UN Web TV)