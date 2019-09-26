TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong's Beijing-appointed chief executive, Carrie Lam, will meet with citizens of the troubled city Thursday night (Sept. 26th) in an effort to appear receptive to the public concerns after months of unrest.

Lam will meet with members of the public Thursday night in the business district of Wan Chai in what is being called the "first Community Dialogue session," a government spokesperson said on Wednesday. The show of reconciliation comes nearly four months after mass protests first erupted against the controversial extradition bill and nearly three weeks after the piece of legislation was finally withdrawn, which constituted the first of protesters' "five demands."

At the dialogue, a total of 150 Hongkongers will have three minutes to voice their opinions to the chief executive and secretaries as well as the secretaries for Food and Health, Commerce and Economic Development, and Constitutional and Mainland Affairs. Attendees will draw ballots to determine who is permitted to speak.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, an official from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs cast doubt on the prospect of the remaining four demands being met, asserting that "Response does not mean concession." Driving home Beijing's intransigent position, he added that "It will be blatant political blackmail and coercion if anyone believes only acceptance of each and every demand of the opposition counts as response."